Teenager, 15, charged over Houghton-le-Spring murder
An eighth teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who died after being stabbed outside a pub.
Jack Woodley was seriously injured near the Britannia Inn on Newbottle Street in Houghton-le-Spring on Saturday 16 October.
A 15-year-old boy was due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court today, charged with murder.
Six other teenagers who were charged with murder appeared at Newcastle Crown Court earlier and pleaded not guilty.
They also denied a charge of manslaughter.
A trial date has been set for 1 March.
A seventh youth who was also charged with murder was not asked to enter any pleas during the crown court appearance.
The seven were remanded to either local authority detention or youth detention accommodation, the court confirmed.
Two other 15-year-olds who were originally arrested as part of the investigation have since been released as inquiries continue.
Jack, who had recently moved to Sunderland from the Durham area, died in hospital the day after being injured.
Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, who is leading the investigation, has appealed for anyone with further information to come forward, in particular anyone with footage or photos of the altercation.
She said: "First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Jack's loved ones.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove important to this investigation."
Jack's parents described their son as a "cheeky and charming blue-eyed boy."
