Christopher Ritchie stab death: Man given hospital order
A man who stabbed another man to death on a street in Durham has been handed an indefinite hospital order.
Christopher Ritchie, 41, was found with fatal injuries on Mitchell Street, near the city's bus station, in March 2020.
Jonathan Morgan was charged with murder but later admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The judge at Teesside Crown Court has now ordered the 28-year-old, of Allergate, to be detained indefinitely in a secure mental hospital.
Det Ch Supt Adrian Green, from Durham Police, said: "This was a difficult investigation and I am pleased that Morgan has accepted responsibility for the death of Christopher.
"Morgan's mental illness diagnosis was completed after many months of observation and assessment so it is right, therefore, that he has been given an indefinite hospital order, both for his own treatment and to protect the public."
