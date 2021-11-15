'Good Samaritans' sought after woman raped in North Tyneside
- Published
Police are keen to trace two "Good Samaritans" who helped a woman after she was raped on North Tyneside.
The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in the Blanchland Avenue area of Wideopen at 08:45 GMT on Sunday.
She then walked to the Stalks Road area, where a male cyclist and his female partner, helped her when she was distressed.
Once she reached home her family contacted Northumbria Police and and an investigation was started.
Det Ch Insp Louise Cass-Williams, who is leading the investigation, said: "Specialist officers are continuing to support the victim, whose wellbeing is paramount.
"An investigation is already well under way and as part of our inquiries we are keen trace the two people who kindly came to her aid.
"We would ask that they or anyone else who may have any information that could assist with the investigation or has CCTV footage of the nearby area come forward."
