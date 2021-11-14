Arctic walrus spotted on Northumberland beach
- Published
A walrus has been spotted on a beach in what is believed to be Northumberland's first sighting.
Conservationists are appealing for people to stay away from the animal, which is native to the Artic Circle.
Andrew Douglas, who runs boat trips in the area, said he did not think there had "ever been one recorded on the east coast".
In May a walrus was spotted off Padstow in the first sighting of one of the animals off the Cornish coast.
It was thought to be the same one seen in Pembrokeshire in March.
Mr Douglas said: "If it's climate change, I don't know; whether it's just a fluke, I don't know.
"But it's just absolutely amazing so I just pray for people to give it a bit of space and let them just enjoy it for what it is."
'Respect it'
Tynemouth Seal Hospital said the animal at Seahouses would need to rest to rebuild its strength and urged people to keep away.
Manager Richard Ilderton said there was "a possibility this is one of the animals that has been moving around Europe recently but out of its normal range".
"It is vital the public respect it and keep their distance to make sure it stays safe," he added.
"If it is happy and relaxed it will be able to feed and take advantage of the Northumberland coastline, before hopefully heading home."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.