Tributes paid across North East on Armistice Day

Published
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
The "Tommy" statue by artist Ray Lonsdale was bathed in red light as dawn broke over Seaham

Individuals, organisations and public bodies across the North East have staged arresting and artistic tributes to the nation's war dead.

As the country marked Armistice Day, knitted poppies adorned a cemetery in South Tyneside as a reminder of the flowers which bloomed on the battlefields of World War One.

Created by volunteers for the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery, the knitted flowers cover the site.

Image source, Mark William Young
Image caption,
The gates of Hebburn Cemetery are covered in crocheted poppies

Chairman John Stewart said the community pulled together with people aged from 9 to 91 creating the scarlet symbols.

He said: "It brings a tear to your eye when you look at the sea of colour."

Image source, Mark William Young
Image caption,
More knitted and crocheted poppies form a Hebburn Remembers sign

Landmarks across County Durham were illuminated red to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Durham County Hall and Town Hall, Bishop Auckland Town Hall and the War Memorial in the Market Place at Chester-le-Street will all be lit each night until Remembrance Sunday on 14 November.

The Butter Market at Barnard Castle and the Cenotaph and Poppy Fence at The Green in Seaham will also be lit up from 16:00 until 19:00 during the same period.

Image source, Durham County Council
Image caption,
County Hall in Durham has been illuminated red with poppy projected onto it
Image source, Durham County Council
Image caption,
The Cenotaph in Seaham is surrounded by poppies

And in South Shields crocheted post box toppers have appeared.

Image caption,
These crocheted post box toppers appeared in South Shields

Blyth RNLI came up with a unique tribute.

Volunteer crew member Robin Palmer used life vests to form the shape of a poppy on the floor next to the D Class lifeboat.

Image source, Robin Palmer
Image caption,
Blyth RNLI used life vests to shape the form of a poppy

And in Middlesbrough, nimble-fingered knitters created a poppy dress, which is on display at the Dorman Museum.

Image source, Nunthorpe and Marton Knitters
Image caption,
The Poppy dress was made by Nunthorpe and Marton Knitters

