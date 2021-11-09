Prince Charles joins popstar Cheryl to see Newcastle charity work
The Prince of Wales joined popstar Cheryl to see the work of the charity he founded to support young people.
Prince Charles arrived by royal train at Newcastle's central station and then travelled by Metro to Haymarket to mark its 40th anniversary.
The network's Gateshead to Newcastle line was opened by the Queen on 6 November 1981.
The prince was later joined by Cheryl at the Newcastle base of The Prince's Trust, which opened three years ago
At Haymarket station the prince met staff who had worked for Metro operator Nexus since the trains started running.
He also unveiled a plaque commemorating the Metro's anniversary.
Earlier as he arrived in Newcastle he talked to staff from Gateshead-based charity Changing Lives.
It helps people experiencing homelessness, sexual exploitation and addiction as well as mental health problems.
Prince Charles started The Prince's Trust more than 40 years ago to help young people learn new skills and find work.
Cheryl opened the trust's centre in Newcastle's Blandford Square in 2018.
The £2m youth centre has a music studio and media centre.
She raised funds for the centre after saying she wanted to help others after having struggles in her own life.
The Prince also went to the Discovery Museum where he met people on a scheme called Ways to Wellness, which helps people living in the city's West End with long-term health conditions.
The service works by social prescribing or getting people involved in local groups and activities, offering them one to one support to help them improve their wellbeing.
The scheme has been acknowledged for helping people lead healthier lives and reducing the cost to the NHS.
