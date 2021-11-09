Gateshead pub staff thanks community for 'overwhelming' support
A pub which shut down after a "rogue firework" exploded in a crowd gathered for a display is to reopen.
People ran screaming when the firework shot into the gathering at the Poacher's Pocket in Whickham, Gateshead, on Thursday.
Landlord Ian Heads closed the pub the next day while an investigation was carried out with the display organiser.
However, he said after receiving hundreds of supportive messages the pub would reopen later.
Northumbria Police said no-one was seriously hurt at the event and the North East Ambulance Service said it was not called.
An investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Speaking the day after the display, Mr Heads said: "The initial fireworks display started well and then for some reason a rogue firework, for want of a better word, went and dispersed into the crowd where there was obviously a reaction.
"People were obviously fearful of what had happened. The police arrived on scene and we immediately, with the help of the police, stopped the display all together.
"We are incredibly sorry."
In a statement on Facebook, the pub said that due to the "overwhelming support and good wishes" from the community the Poacher's Pocket would reopen at 17:00 GMT.
