Tyne Tunnel toll booths go completely cashless
Vehicles going through the Tyne Tunnel will now be able to drive straight through the tolls booths as they go completely cashless.
Cameras will automatically register customers' journeys so they do not have to stop.
Motorists will either use a pre-paid account or pay before midnight the following day.
Phil Smith, chief executive of tunnel operator TT2, said it was an "historic moment" in modernising the tunnels.
He said "gone are the days of scrambling around for change and waiting in queues".
Mr Smith said the experience would be "greatly improved" and "more convenient" and if you pre-pay it is cheaper.
TT2 said about 70% of tunnel users already had a pre-paid account and fewer than 20% paid with cash.
It has promised faster journeys, saving 1,944 hours a week in queuing time, and a resulting 90% reduction in CO2 emissions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Those opting to pay later have until midnight the following day to pay online, by automated telephone or at PayPoint tills in shops.
