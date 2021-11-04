BBC News

Washington terror-charge teen 'targeted Muslim rape gangs'

Luke Skelton appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A teenager charged with a terror offence targeted police stations, drag queens and "Muslim rape gangs" in a plot to kill, a court heard.

Luke Skelton appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier charged with intending to commit acts of terrorism.

The 18-year-old, of Oxclose, Washington, Tyne and Wear, was remanded in custody.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey where a preliminary hearing will be held on 19 November.

