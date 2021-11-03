Washington teenager charged with right-wing terror attack plan
- Published
A teenager has been charged with planning an extreme right-wing terrorist attack.
Luke Aaron Skelton, 18, from Washington, Sunderland, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East said it had charged him with preparing an act of terrorism
Mr Skelton was arrested as part of a pre-planned operation against "extreme right-wing terrorism", police said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.