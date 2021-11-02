North Tyneside families face eviction for Metro trouble
The families of youths who cause trouble on the Metro system face losing their council homes.
Northumbria Police said parents had to take responsibility for their children's actions or face eviction.
The forced has teamed up with North Tyneside Council and has so far served three households in Longbenton and New York with possession notices, the first step in the eviction process.
Officers said the main culprits were aged 14 and 15.
The council and police have repeatedly tried to work with the tenants and encourage them to rein in their children's behaviour but with no success, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It reported one family said they could not stop their child going out and blamed police for not taking the out-of-control youngster away.
But councillor Carole Burdis, cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said the "buck stopped with parents".
She said: "Most young people in North Tyneside conduct themselves with decency and respect and are a credit to their community.
"However, a small minority are getting involved in persistent anti-social behaviour and unfortunately we are getting no support from the parents in trying to bring their children under control.
"Parents need to start taking responsibility for where their children are and what they're getting up to.
"We will take whatever action is necessary to keep the peace and ensure the safety of our residents."
'Constant disregard'
PC Nathan Duddridge of Northumbria Police's Metro unit added: "Action will be taken against those who seek to wreak havoc in their communities and on the Metro system.
"The youths have been given various chances to clean up their acts but have shown a constant disregard for their community.
"They and their families have now been given a final warning that eviction is the next step if they don't look to amend their ways immediately."
