Man convicted over David Teague murder
A man who held another man captive and subjected him to a brutal assault has been convicted of his murder.
David Teague, 33, was attacked at Robert Askew's home in Wood View, Esh Winning, County Durham, in April, and died at the scene.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Askew was also found guilty of assault and false imprisonment relating to a woman who was held captive too.
The 35-year-old will be sentenced on 10 November.
Durham Police said Askew held Mr Teague captive "for a number of hours" as he attacked him with a weapon.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Lawrence described his death as "tragic" and "completely unnecessary".
