Fisherman's body found after River Coquet search
- Published
The body of a fisherman who went missing in a river was found after more than seven hours of searching, mountain rescuers have said.
The man was reported missing on the River Coquet in Northumberland early on Sunday, the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.
A major search was carried out between Sharperton Bridge and Caistron Quarry.
A spokesman said a body was found at about noon on Sunday and has been confirmed to be the angler.
"We would like to offer our condolences to the fisherman's family and friends," the spokesman said.
He added: "Our thoughts are with you at this incredibly difficult time."
The search also involved Northumbria Police, the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue.
