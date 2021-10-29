Newcastle firework disorder prompts police plea
- Published
Parents have been asked to check their children are not misusing fireworks after two youths were arrested for throwing them in the street.
The boys aged 13 and 15 were held on suspicion of assault after fireworks were thrown in Northumberland Street.
Northumbria Police has called for help in tackling anti-social behaviour after disorder across Newcastle city centre.
Insp Karen Madge said there was "absolutely no place on our busy streets" for fireworks.
"It is completely unacceptable, under any circumstance, for people to set these off and throw them into public spaces as they pose a serious risk of injury when not handled responsibly," she said.
"I would ask parents and carers to work with us as we tackle anti-social behaviour and speak to children about where they are heading, what they are doing and the potential consequences of getting mixed up in this type of activity."
It is against the law to buy fireworks under the age of 18 or throw them on a road or street.
The force said the teenagers had been arrested after becoming "confrontational and aggressive".
They have since been released while investigations continue.
Tyne and Wear Fire Service area manager Richie Rickaby said they had been stressing the dangers of young people throwing fireworks.
"Not only are you putting your own lives in danger but wasting the time of emergency services who have a responsibility to respond to life-critical emergencies," he said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.