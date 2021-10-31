Newcastle's Grainger Market traders' wish list for improvements
- Published
Traders in Newcastle's Grainger Market have revealed their wish list for multi-million pound upgrades.
The historic market and Old Eldon Square will undergo a £26m renovation - with £20m secured from the government through the chancellor's budget.
The council will fund the rest after a bid was approved, but specific improvement details are not yet known.
The £9m market revamp will turn it into "a retail destination to rival the best" in Europe, the council has said.
'It's like working in a fridge'
The Grainger Market, which opened in 1835, hosts independent food and retail units, cafes, as well as traditional greengrocers, butchers and fishmongers.
"The main bugbear for us is that in winter it is like working in a fridge," said Dave Wheeler, of Grainger CD.
"We need some new doors because standing here can be unbelievably cold. That is the main thing, but it all needs a bit of a refresh, some paintwork, a bit of tidying."
Neil Partington, of Redheads Mac and Cheese, said he would want cycle parking installed so he can bring his bike to work, while colleague Lyndsay Lovejoy suggested refurbished toilets and a new communal seating area.
"It can be a bit of a free for all at times and we can barely get the tables cleaned before another customer comes to sit down," she said.
Jake Campbell, from Indian street food SnackWallah, was another who called for automatic doors.
"If each business had a sign that stuck out so you could see them as you looked down the alley that would make it look more uniform and help people walking through who don't know what is here or where they are going," the 25-year-old added.
Firebrick Brewery's John Taylor said it was important that whatever happened allowed the traditional businesses to continue.
"We need those mainstays," the bottle shop and taproom owner said.
"What I love is the eclectic mix of people, you never know where your next customer will be from or what their background is - geographically and socially.
"I know some of the old traders can be a bit glass half-empty and say it is not what it used to be, but it could still be absolutely fantastic."
Shaun Kemper, from the Newcastle Book Exchange, joined the calls for better heating.
"We want to keep the look and the heritage, but just bring it into the 21st Century a bit," he added.
Newcastle City Council has previously suggested there could be new flooring, lighting, seats and maps.
The ongoing and delayed refurbishment of the market's roof will be paid for separately by the council, rather than through the Levelling Up cash, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Ged Bell said the city council was "keen to work with traders on ideas".
"We are confident that the improvements - whatever they will be - will raise the profile of the market in the city and enhance the experience for traders and shoppers alike."
Of the remaining funding £14m will be spent on a redesign of Old Eldon Square and on the proposed pedestrianisation of Blackett Street.
There will be £1m put into digital infrastructure, such as installing public Wi-Fi across the city centre, and £1.5m in extending a low-carbon heat network.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.