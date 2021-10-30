Tynemouth rescued seals Rosie and Boromir released into wild
Two injured seals rescued from the North Sea coast have been returned to the wild.
The mammals, named Rosie and Boromir by volunteers, were cared for by Tynemouth Seal Hospital after they were found hurt as pups in the summer.
Both are common seals, also known as harbour seals, although despite their name the grey seal is more prevalent.
The pair made their way back into water close to St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on Saturday morning.
One seal was released by a schoolboy who had raised more than £1,000 for the the hospital in September.
The pair were kept away from visitors at the hospital - based at Tynemouth Aquarium - to avoid getting used to human contact.
Boromir was admitted weighing 11.4kg (25.1lb) after being rescued from Bridlington, North Yorkshire, and was treated for a mouth disease.
His release weight was 32.5kg (78.2lb), with volunteers declaring he now "has a nice belly on him".
Rosie was rescued in Redcar in July weighting 10.2kg (22.4lb) and was released weighing 30kg (66.1lb).
Here are Rosie & Boromir on time-lapse in the back pen getting ready to go back into the wild.
Follow us on Facebook so see their release live!#seal #rescue #Wildlife #Tynemouth pic.twitter.com/KNxMqcYP5K
Volunteer Sarah Parry said: "We suffered quite a few losses of common seals because of this disease but because of working with our vets we have had quite a few successes during this year and lots of releases.
"Common seals are more solitary than greys. It's possible they may spend some time together as young ones as they find their way."
The hospital has cared for more than 100 seals since it was established in 2017.
