Newcastle's lucrative bus lane camera operating again
- Published
A lucrative Newcastle bus lane camera that caught more than 90,000 motorists has been turned on again.
Drivers were ensnared by the camera between 2016 and 2017 on the northbound side of John Dobson Street.
However, it was switched off after complaints over inadequate signs.
Newcastle City Council has reinstated the penalties from 07:00 till 19:00 after it was accused of "fundamental negligence" for not adequately warning drivers of the restriction.
A total of 91,806 motorists incurred fines of up to £90 for using the bus lane between February 2016 and June 2017, before charges were suspended following complaints over the signage.
When a Traffic Penalty Tribunal (TPT) concluded that the council was at fault, city transport chiefs offered to refund up to £2.5m worth of fines.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, only about £300,000 has been claimed back so far.
'Key route for buses'
New signs and road markings warning drivers of the restricted bus lane, opposite Newcastle Civic Centre, have now been installed.
Councillor Ged Bell, cabinet member for development, transport and neighbourhoods, said: "We've given fair and ample warning that enforcement action will recommence on 1 November on this key route for buses.
"Buses held up in the city centre has a real impact on our neighbourhoods, causing delays to timetables and frustration for our residents."
Last year's TPT ruling stated that the road signs informing drivers about the bus lane were "misleading and wrong" and accused Newcastle City Council of "neglect".
But while it did offer refunds, the council refused to accept wrongdoing and complained there were "gaping holes" in the verdict.
The local authority says the bus lane camera on John Dobson Street is operational 24 hours.
