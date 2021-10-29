Newcastle 'James Bond meets Playboy' club concerns authorities
"Grave concerns" have been raised over plans for a "James Bond meets Playboy" members' club.
Newcastle City Council is considering an application to open the Cad Club on the site of a former pizza restaurant on Dean Street.
Objections have been submitted saying its "scantily clad" hostesses would be "sex objects".
But Bijoux Leisure, which also runs nearby bar Bijoux, said it would be "very glamorous and upmarket".
Director Dan Miller told councillors the club would be "high end" and a place for "like minded" guests to discuss business or politics.
The "James Bond meets Playboy" idea referred to the club's 1960s-style décor rather than anything "misogynistic", he said.
Joan Flood, from the council's community safety team, told the council's licensing sub-committee the club would be a "retrograde step from a family-friendly" restaurant.
"The possibility of scantily clad hostesses will only appeal to a very narrow and shrinking male demographic and will certainly not drive the economy longer term," she said.
Sgt Julie Cottises, of Northumbria Police, said she had "grave concerns" about the prospect of a new club open until 03:00 each night in one of the busiest parts of the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Miller said that he was "disappointed" by the reaction and added there had been "no interest" in the site from any other restaurant.
"This is the most benign use you could put in there that would be commercially robust and sustainable," he said.
The council is expected to announce its decision next week.
