Tyne Tunnel tolls completely cashless from 8 November
- Published
The Tyne Tunnel will go completely cashless on 8 November.
The crossing's new "open road tolling" system will dispense with barriers and traffic lights with journeys registered via cameras instead.
Motorists will either use a pre-paid account or pay before midnight the following day.
Phil Smith, chief executive of tunnel operator TT2, said it was "easier and more convenient" for drivers and would "greatly improve their experience".
He said: "For the millions of customers who use the tunnel each year, gone are the days of scrambling around for change and waiting in queues."
The change is being phased in with some lanes currently barrier-free and cashless but requiring drivers to stop at a red light.
TT2 said about 70% of tunnel users already had a pre-paid account and fewer than 20% paid with cash.
Those opting to pay later have until midnight the following day to pay online, by automated telephone or at PayPoint tills in shops.
When all existing toll plazas are demolished no cash or bank card payments will be taken on site.
TT2 has promised faster journeys, saving 1,944 hours a week in queuing time, and a resulting 90% reduction in CO2 emissions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
North East Joint Transport Committee chairman Martin Gannon said the scheme would "deliver major environmental benefits" for the region.
"This is a positive step towards the decarbonisation of the transport network and achieving our vision of moving to a green, healthy, dynamic and thriving North East," he said.
Since TT2 removed some barriers and introduced the option to pay later last year drivers who miss the deadline have been liable to pay fines of £60.
In the first year since the change, TT2 requested motorists' details 239,000 times in order to issue penalties.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.