Covid: Young teens in Newcastle get jab in half-term
About a thousand children aged between 12 and 15 have booked in for their Covid-19 jabs at the Centre for Life in Newcastle, it has been announced.
The vaccination centre is among those open for business during the school half-term holidays.
As cases of Covid continue to rise, doctors in the North East and north Cumbria are urging young people to take up the offer of a vaccine.
Until now the jab had only been available at secondary schools.
All 12 to 15-year-olds are being offered a first dose of the vaccine.
Prof Neil Watson, who is the vaccine lead for the North East and north Cumbria, said: "It's great to see so many people coming for jabs between the ages of 12 and 15, we're fully booked today but many more appointments will be coming online."
Rebecca, who is 12, had been offered a jab at school but did not take up the opportunity.
After getting hers, she said: "I was very nervous and I didn't get it at school but I wanted to protect my friends and my family so it feels good to know it's now done."
That feeling was echoed by 15-year-old Thomas, who said: "It felt so good to get my vaccine to know I'm protecting myself and others and I came down because in my school there wasn't time for my year group to get vaccinated."
Children with health conditions and those living with clinically-vulnerable people have already been told they can have the vaccine and are being offered two doses.
Children aged between 12 and 15 can book their Cvaccination appointment online.
