Secondary fires 'putting lives at risk' on Tyne and Wear
Small fires set by teenage arsonists can still put life at risk, a fire chief has warned.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has dealt with 4,421 deliberate secondary fires since last November.
These are commonly small outdoor fires involving discarded items, refuse, wheelie bins, and grasslands that do not involve people or property.
However crews tackling these may not be available if there is a major emergency in another part of the region.
Firefighters say secondary fires are often linked to anti-social behaviour where teenagers have started a blaze along with their friends.
Crews spent, on average, 21 minutes extinguishing each of the deliberate fires, which equates to approximately 64.5 days of the past year.
Tyne and Wear's chief fire officer, Chris Lowther said: "These actions by a selfish section of the local community are putting people's lives at risk.
"We can't be in two places at once, which means if we're dealing with a malicious fire in one part of the region then we aren't able to respond to a real emergency - where someone's life could be in danger.
"Let's hope it's not a loved one or family member of one of the culprits who requires our help at their time of need."
He added: "At this time of year, in and round Bonfire Night, we always see an increase in anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks.
"We ultimately want communities to stay safe from harm, and would recommend that any rubbish or unwanted items that may be outside of residential properties to be disposed of in the appropriate manner."
Ch Supt Janice Hutton, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are aware of the impact that the anti-social behaviour of a minority can have on our communities.
"As ever, we will be working closely with our partners to positively address any issues or pockets of disorder."