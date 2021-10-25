'Desperate' worry over Nunnykirk School closure
The proposed closure of a special school in Northumberland has left parents "desperately worried" about their children's future education.
Nunnykirk School has said falling numbers means it cannot make ends meet and will close at the end of the year.
One parent described it as "awful news" and has set up a petition, which has attracted almost 1,000 signatures.
The county council said it would support families in the "transition to a new education provider".
The school, which is located between Rothbury and Morpeth and is surrounded by parkland, looks after children with learning difficulties.
Rebecca Draper, from Alnwick said the letter informing her of the closure came as an "absolute shock", and she is now "desperately worried" about her 14-year-old son, who is on the autism spectrum.
She said: "He's really sad, he wants to know if he's still going to be with his friends if he moves.
"It used to be a struggle to get him to go to school and now he gets up, gets into his taxi ... he just loves the place."
"I'm sad, angry, devastated, scared for him ... it's just awful for the children, they don't know where they are going to go."
'A shock'
She has set up a petition and is enlisting the support of as many people as she can.
"I've tweeted everyone, including Piers Morgan and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," she said.
"The kids can't fight for themselves, somebody has got to do it for them because I cannot put into words how much that we need this little school."
Northumberland County Council said in a statement: "This decision to close the school has not been taken lightly.
"Whilst this may come as a shock, families can be reassured that the local authority will support them in every step of the transition to a new education provider.
"The authority will look at its options in increasing capacity within its mainstream schools, special schools and academies, whilst also looking at the option to open a new facility.
"Families will be contacted by the team individually to discuss the options available for their children going forward."