Hit The North festival hit by SSD Concert founder allegation cancellations
Dozens of bands pulled out of a festival amid sexual harassment claims against the promoter's founder.
About 80 bands had been due to play Hit The North in Newcastle on Saturday, but a final schedule showed about 11.
A number of artists said they dropped out because of allegations SSD Concerts founder Steve Davis behaved inappropriately, claims he denies.
SSD said an independent review found "no evidence of sexual misconduct" by Mr Davis.
A number of groups posted on Twitter that they were pulling out because of the accusations, which previously saw the likes of Sam Fender severing ties with SSD Concerts.
Music blog Crack In The Road tweeted a picture of the planned line up and the final schedule, which showed 79 bands were down to 11.
Artist Oscar Lang pulled out saying: "As much as we love playing shows, we don't love supporting sexual harassment allegations."
The Goa Express said they were dropping out "due to the ongoing issues surrounding SSD".
Mr Davis resigned as managing director in April after a number of women made allegations of inappropriate touching and comments.
The BBC has previously spoken to a number of women who made accusations about Mr Davis' behaviour.
One said he would "grope us and slap our bums" on work nights out and made "inappropriate comments" about her appearance and attractiveness.
Another woman said there were "shoulder rubs" and "when you were talking to him he'd either look at your chest or comment on what you were wearing".
'Criminal investigation'
SSD said an independent human resources (HR) review had been carried out which found Mr Davis' "informal" style and "level of familiarity" had "blurred the boundaries of professional relationships".
The BBC has not seen the HR report, but SSD said it found there was "no evidence of racism, misogyny or sexual misconduct found against" Mr Davis.
SSD said it had recently launched a "health and wellbeing package" for staff which was "evidence of our aim to make SSD a safe, happy, and great place to work".
The company said it was "not shying away" from the allegations but it was "difficult" to address them "when we have not been given any further information about the claims through the confidential means we have made available".
The statement said the accusations originated on an anonymised review website and were shared on SSD's social media accounts via hacking, and a "criminal investigation" had identified the source as an ex-employee.
Northumbria Police said a 25-year-old man was issued with a caution for performing a function that gains unauthorised access to a computer.
'Sobering process'
SSD said it set up a confidential email for people to report concerns to the HR investigator but none were received, while other "vocal critics and amplifiers of the allegations" on social media declined to take part in the review.
"People can draw their own conclusions as to why those individuals decided against having their claims heard and independently investigated," SSD said.
Mr Davis said: "This has been a very sobering process to go through and at times I have not acted as a managing director should. It's clear I've said things I shouldn't and been un-PC at times and I'm sorry if I made anyone feel uncomfortable.
"That was never my intention."
He also said it had been a "huge learning experience".