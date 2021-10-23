Durham's New Elvet bridge reopens after 15 months of work
A key road bridge through the centre of Durham has reopened after a 15-month refurbishment.
New Elvet Bridge was closed in July 2020 for "essential works", Durham County Council said.
Council leader Amanda Hopgood said the bridge was a "vital part" of the city and the repairs were a "significant engineering achievement".
The bridge was built in 1975 and was used by about 17,000 vehicles a day, the council said.
The work has included:
- Lifting the whole centre span
- Removing and replacing the southern span
- Removing, repairing and recasting the bridge's joints
- Installing a concrete protection system
- Improving waterproofing and drainage to "provide extra protection for years to come"
Ms Hopgood said: "Issues such as the Covid pandemic and discovery of additional defects, which couldn't be identified in our initial investigations, have proved challenging but I'm pleased to say that the project has gone well.
"Contractors and council staff have worked hard to complete not only the planned essential works but also further work, which has reduced the need for future maintenance and therefore minimised the need for future disruption."
Dan Fawcett, project manager at Balfour Beatty which did the work, said: "I would like to thank the public again for their co-operation and continued patience whilst we undertook these essential repair works, which have restored an important transport link in Durham City and will significantly benefit the community in the long-term."
