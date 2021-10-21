Olivia Burt's family say delays make their 'nightmare' worse
The parents of a student killed when a nightclub barrier collapsed said delays into the investigation had made their "nightmare" worse.
Olivia Burt, 20, from Milford-on-Sea in Hampshire, died outside Missoula in Durham in February 2018.
Her parents spoke out via videolink at a brief inquest hearing to assess progress in the case.
The coroner said Durham County Council was still considering whether there had been any health and safety breaches.
Ms Burt, who was in her first year studying natural sciences at Durham University, was crushed when the barrier outside the busy city centre bar collapsed.
'Horrific circumstances'
Her father told the hearing: "It is exactly 1,353 days since our wonderful daughter Olivia was killed... in the most horrific circumstances imaginable.
"Every one of those days has been a nightmare made worse by delays in the investigation."
Coroner Oliver Longstaff said the council had asked for a further adjournment while a decision was made on whether to charge parties with health and safety breaches.
While he had no power to speed up their inquiries, he said he would write to pass on the family's comments.
He added: "A thorough investigation is sometimes of more value than a swift one."
The case has been listed for a further mention hearing in January.
