Houghton-le-Spring stabbing: Seven teenagers charged with murder
- Published
Seven teenagers have been charged with murdering another teenager who died after being stabbed outside a pub.
Jack Woodley was severely injured on Saturday evening next to the Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring.
The 18-year-old, originally from Durham, died in hospital on Sunday.
Det Insp Joanne Brooks, who is leading the investigation, said speculation about the teenagers' identities could "severely impact" it.
"As all seven of those charged are under the age of 18 they are legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified in connection with this incident," she said.
"I would urge people to not speculate or name them online as this could severely impact our investigation, which remains ongoing."
Young people under 18 have a right to anonymity automatically if they appear in a youth court and if an order is made requiring it in magistrates' or crown courts.
Seven teenagers aged between 14 and 17 have been charged with murder and are due to appear before South Tyneside magistrates later.
Two 15-year-olds arrested on suspicion of wounding have been released while inquiries continue.
Northumbria Police is appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has information to contact them.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove crucial to this investigation," Det Insp Brooks said.
