Durham A1 crash: Lorry driver charged after three killed
- Published
A lorry driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a motorway crash which left three people dead.
Two lorries and four cars were caught up in the collision on the A1(M) at Bowburn, County Durham, in July.
David Daglish and Elaine Sullivan, from Seaham, and Paul Mullen, of Washington, were killed.
Ion Nicu Onut, 41, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 4 November.
In a tribute to 57-year-old Mr Dalglish and 59-year-old Miss Sullivan, their families said their "worlds had been shattered into a million pieces".
The pair were described as "incredibly kind-hearted, loving and supportive parents, grandparents, family members and friends".
Mr Mullen, who was 51 and from Washington, Tyne and Wear, would be "missed by all who knew him", his relatives said.
Several people were also injured in the crash, which happened at 18:20 BST on 15 July on the northbound carriageway near junction 61.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.