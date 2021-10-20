BBC News

Durham A1 crash: Lorry driver charged after three killed

Published
Image source, Terry Blackburn
Image caption, The crash involved six vehicles and left wreckage strewn across the motorway

A lorry driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a motorway crash which left three people dead.

Two lorries and four cars were caught up in the collision on the A1(M) at Bowburn, County Durham, in July.

David Daglish and Elaine Sullivan, from Seaham, and Paul Mullen, of Washington, were killed.

Ion Nicu Onut, 41, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 4 November.

In a tribute to 57-year-old Mr Dalglish and 59-year-old Miss Sullivan, their families said their "worlds had been shattered into a million pieces".

The pair were described as "incredibly kind-hearted, loving and supportive parents, grandparents, family members and friends".

Image source, Family handout
Image caption, David Daglish and Elaine Sullivan died at the scene

Mr Mullen, who was 51 and from Washington, Tyne and Wear, would be "missed by all who knew him", his relatives said.

Several people were also injured in the crash, which happened at 18:20 BST on 15 July on the northbound carriageway near junction 61.

Image source, Durham Police
Image caption, Paul Mullen was also killed in the crash

