Rebranded Elephant Man show criticised for 'glorifying violence'
- Published
A show criticised for "trivialising" disability by dissecting a model of "the Elephant Man" Joseph Merrick has come under fire again.
The event which was due to be held in Newcastle was called a "modern-day freak show" by disability campaigners.
ITAE Productions has been condemned again for glorifying violence by calling Jack the Ripper "a Victorian great" in a rebrand of the show.
The Newcastle-based firm said it would not make further changes.
The company won investment from Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden on the BBC's Dragons' Den in 2018 and has held similar medical-themed shows in recent years.
The rebranded "dinner and dissection" show is due to go on a 22-date UK tour next year.
ITAE Productions rebranded the event after Newcastle Council complained to the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) about its online marketing, featuring circus imagery and the phrase "roll up, roll up".
The firm was subsequently found to be in breach of advertising codes.
In the new promotional material, the company lists serial killers who "contributed to the advancement of human anatomy" and whose stories will be explored during the live dissection, which also includes a two-course meal.
Alongside Joseph Merrick and Charles Darwin, the list of "Victorian greats" who "unlocked the secrets to the human body" includes notorious murderers Jack the Ripper and Burke and Hare - who sold their victims' corpses for dissection.
'Outdated'
Newcastle city councillor John-Paul Stephenson said the latest promotion "glorifies violence against women".
However, ITAE chief executive Samuel Piri said there were "no plans" to make further changes to the show despite the council's latest complaint, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Stephenson, cabinet member for public health and culture, said: "We are pleased that the ASA supported our complaint and that action has been taken to change the promotion of the event and remove discriminatory, sensationalist language that made light of serious conditions and disabilities.
"Put simply, the original proposal for this event fell short of the core values of our great city which is open and inclusive.
"The original Dinner and Dissection event used unacceptable discriminatory language that made life-threatening conditions seem trivial.
"The new event has a clearer focus on education and insights into the history of Victorian medicine.
"However, we still have concerns with some of the promotional materials.
"Referring to notorious serial killers such as Jack the Ripper and William Burke as 'Victorian Greats' is outdated and glorifies violence against women."
Mr Piri said: "The changes were made to the event following consultation with focus groups.
"The ASA has contacted us and is satisfied with our material.
"The show features a raft of historical figures who are considered to be greats in relation to their contribution to medical research as well as some who were more sinister."
