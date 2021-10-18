River Wansbeck sluice gate plan to improve water quality
- Published
Sluice gates which manage water levels at a Northumberland river are to be open for three months in a bid let water through and flush away silt.
It is also hoped that leaving the gates open at the River Wansbeck barrage will improve the ecology of Wansbeck Lake, at Riverside Park in Ashington.
The Environment Agency said it wanted to improve water quality at the lake, which is popular for water sports.
The gates will be opened until February, limiting sports activities.
Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: "This is a well-loved lake popular with families and water sports enthusiasts and we want to do all we can to keep it in good condition.
"This work will unfortunately mean use of the lake will be restricted for a period of time because of tide levels although the rest of the park will still be open.
"Hopefully once this is done we'll end up with an improved facility as well as an improved habitat for the wildlife which flourishes in the area."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.