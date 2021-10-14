Washington death: Two women and a man are charged by police
- Published
Three people have been charged after a 71-year-old man suffered a heart attack following a disturbance at his home.
Billy Jackson died in hospital after neighbours reported a number of people had been seen leaving his home in Hertburn Gardens in Concord, Washington, on 24 September.
He was found inside the property by officers who were called to investigate.
Mr Jackson's family described him as "a lovely man who wouldn't hurt a fly".
The three people charged in connection with his death are due to appear before South Tyneside magistrates later.
A 19-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have been charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to commit burglary and aggravated burglary.
The 19-year-old is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.
A 39-year-old woman has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and common assault.
'Amazing support'
DCI Graeme Dodds, of Northumbria Police, said: "The last three weeks have been incredibly difficult for Billy's family as they have tried to come to terms with their devastating loss.
"We will continue to offer Billy's family any support they need and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.
He thanked the "amazing support of the local community" and people who had come forward with information.
"However, we still believe there may be people in the community who hold the answers to exactly what happened that night. I would again ask anybody who has any information - and who has not yet come to speak to us - to please come forward," he said.
A 34-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the death has been released on bail.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.