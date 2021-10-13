Durham University: Family donates £1m to scholarship fund
- Published
A university scholarship scheme for students from low-income backgrounds has been given a £1m boost.
The Race family from Northumberland made the donation to Durham University's Durham Inspired North East Scholarships fund.
The donation, in the names of Malcolm and Patricia Anne Race, will provide £4,000 a year to four North East students of history and liberal arts.
Their son Charles Race said his parents wanted to "repay the region".
Dr and Mrs Race were the first in their families to attend university and met each other in 1959 while studying modern history at Durham.
Their son said: "The North East of England has given so much to our family, and the benefits we have all gained from a university education inspired us to put this scholarship together.
"We hope that others who may not have the means to progress to Durham are given that opportunity and we can in a very small way repay the region for all it has done for us."
Their donation is one of a number of a scholarship schemes run by the university which aim to help at least 20 students a year.
One of the recipients, Grace Purnell, who is 19 and from Hartlepool, said her Brian Cooper Scholarship opened up a "field of opportunities".
She said: "Thanks to the scholarship, I've never had to turn down an opportunity at Durham because of money which is something that would have been a significant barrier to me.
"If you're thinking about applying for a scholarship, absolutely do. It really can be life-changing - and it was."
Katie Harland-Edminson, deputy director of development at Durham University, said: "We want to welcome the best and brightest students with the merit and potential to succeed at Durham, regardless of their economic circumstances or their background."
