Haydon Bridge Co-op shop's cash machine pulled out by tractor
Thieves used a stolen tractor to pull away a cash machine from the wall of a village shop.
The attempted raid happened shortly before 04:50 BST at the Co-op store in Haydon Bridge, Northumberland.
It woke up residents who raised the alarm. The suspects made off empty-handed, leaving the tractor behind.
The outside of the shop in Ratcliffe Road has been damaged and a cordon has been put in place. No other information has been released.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said inquires were ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact them.
"Shortly before 04:50 an alarm was activated at the Co-op store on Ratcliffe Road in Haydon Bridge," a spokesperson said.
"A number of calls have followed from members of the public reporting a tractor attempting to pull the ATM from the wall.
"The suspects have made off leaving a tractor, believed to be stolen, at the scene after being unsuccessful in their attempt."
The Co-op has been approached for a comment.
