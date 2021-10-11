Paedophile Wayne Wilson jailed after fleeing to United States
- Published
A "dangerous" and "prolific" paedophile who went on the run to the USA has been jailed for more than six years.
Wayne Wilson, 38, had previous convictions for voyeurism and possession of indecent images when he fled the UK in 2018 while being investigated over new allegations.
He was tracked down in Kansas and arrested in April this year.
At Newcastle Crown Court, he admitted three counts of sexually touching a child under the age of 13.
The court heard he was the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order following his earlier convictions when he fled, initially to Dublin before going on to the US.
Wilson, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on Friday to six years and two months in prison.
Speaking afterwards, Det Con Elizabeth Biggins, from Northumbria Police's Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: "This man is a prolific paedophile who spent years on the run trying to avoid being brought to justice for a series of despicable offences."
Her colleague, Det Ch Insp Caroline Ord, described Wilson as "dangerous and brazen" and said he had committed "vile crimes".
