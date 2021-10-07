Newcastle bus lane camera to be switched back on
Drivers have been warned a controversial bus lane camera - once the most lucrative in England - will be turned back on next month.
More than 90,000 motorists were fined after being caught on the northbound side of Newcastle's John Dobson Street in 2016 and 2017.
However, the camera was shut off after complaints over inadequate signs.
Enforcement will begin on 1 November, the city council said.
The Traffic Penalty Tribunal (TPT) finally ruled last year the local authority was guilty of "fundamental negligence" by failing to properly inform drivers of restrictions, prompting an offer to refund £2.5m of tickets.
The council has promised to install new warning signs "over and above that which is required under the national legal requirements" before the camera is turned back on.
'Busy route'
Councillor Ged Bell, cabinet member for transport, said enforcement was returning as traffic levels had "lifted" following the easing of coronavirus restrictions and that the move would "push on" plans to prioritise bus services across the city.
"John Dobson Street is one of the busiest bus routes in the city centre and ensuring buses can operate efficiently there will benefit the thousands of passengers who use these services each week," he said.
"We are now giving clear advanced notice that we will be reinstating enforcement of this bus lane restriction from 1 November and anyone not following the rules from that date will receive a penalty charge notice."
The camera, which snapped motorists driving towards Newcastle Civic Centre, was named in 2017 as the most lucrative in England, generating almost £6,000 a day from its tickets.
Only about £300,000 of the available refund money has been claimed so far, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council said it would spend the remaining sum of more than £2m on "improvements to public transport networks", though it is still accepting requests for refunds.
