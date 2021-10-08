Newcastle United takeover: LGBTQ+ fans hope Saudi deal 'a sign for change'
The Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle United may help to improve LGBTQ+ rights in the kingdom, a fans group hopes.
United with Pride accepted the state was "one of the least tolerant" in the world over equality, but said the deal could have a "positive influence".
Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah said she hoped it was "a sign for change".
It comes after the Premier League club agreed a £305m deal with a group chaired by the country's ruler.
The Premier League approved the move after receiving "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is separate to the state and would not control the club.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the chair of PIF, his country's sovereign wealth fund, which will provide 80% of funds.
However, the country's human rights record and its intolerance of same-sex relationships - which are illegal - have left many fans uneasy.
United with Pride, Newcastle's LGBTQ+ inclusive supporters' group, said the investment in the club "could be viewed" as an opportunity for decision makers in Saudi Arabia "to witness how other cultures treat their minority groups".
"There is potential to be a positive influence to improving the conditions for the LGBTQ+ community in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere," a statement said.
The fans' group welcomed the new owners and said it looked forward to continuing to work with the club.
"Recently the country [Saudi Arabia] relaxed some laws for women, which can be seen as a reflection of international influence," it added.
"Furthermore, the fact that in this investment they have collaborated with Amanda Staveley should indicate they are being influenced by our culture of respect, equality and tolerance."
It also highlighted the case of Manchester City which is owned by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.
It pointed to City's work in the community, its development of women's football and the visibility of its LGBTQ+ fans' group.
"This indicates that the culture of the country of origin and the owners and investors does not necessarily reflect the ethos of the football club."
Concerns over Saudi Arabia's human rights record have been raised during the long-running takeover process.
Labour MP Ms Onwurah said she was "horrified" by the issues under discussion, but voiced hope that the 80% controlling stake PIF has taken in the club is evidence of a desire to move forward.
"I understand the new owners believe this investment is a sign of change and a desire to open up on the part of Saudi Arabia and I hope that is true," she added.
