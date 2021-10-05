BBC News

Newcastle flooding hits Metro, rail services and roads

Published
Image source, Caramac
Image caption, Flooding has affected roads and rail travel

Flooding has caused major disruption on the Tyne and Wear Metro system with a number of services suspended and passengers advised to delay travel.

Operator Nexus said heavy rain had affected the system and asked customers to check online for details.

Hilton Castle Primary School has been evacuated with parents told to collect their children due to flooding but they would not be able to drive nearby.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has received "a high number" of calls.

It has also advised people not to call 999 for minor incidences such as drain blockages.

Image source, Steven Lomas
Image caption, Roads in parts of South Shields have been affected by flooding
Image source, Steven Lomas
Image caption, The site in South Shields outside Kennedy's pub is regularly hit by flooding

Metro trains were off between a number of stations and tickets were being accepted on some local bus services.

LNER trains had to run slower between Durham and Newcastle due to signalling issues and passengers were advised to take extra care at stations.

WWT Washington Wildlife Centre has been forced to close to visitors for the rest of the day "due to the severe weather and flooding on site" and it is now assessing the damage.

Image source, WWT Washington Wetland Centre
Image caption, Washington Wetland Centre closed to visitors due to the heavy rainfall and flooding

It posted a picture on its Facebook page showing rainwater flowing past its otter enclosure and confirmed the animals were safe.

Image source, Pogo/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption, Throckley in Newcastle saw heavy rain

