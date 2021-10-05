Newcastle flooding hits Metro, rail services and roads
- Published
Flooding has caused major disruption on the Tyne and Wear Metro system with a number of services suspended and passengers advised to delay travel.
Operator Nexus said heavy rain had affected the system and asked customers to check online for details.
Hilton Castle Primary School has been evacuated with parents told to collect their children due to flooding but they would not be able to drive nearby.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has received "a high number" of calls.
It has also advised people not to call 999 for minor incidences such as drain blockages.
Metro trains were off between a number of stations and tickets were being accepted on some local bus services.
LNER trains had to run slower between Durham and Newcastle due to signalling issues and passengers were advised to take extra care at stations.
Customers are advised to put off travel on Metro until later today if they can, due to heavy rain and flooding effecting parts of the system. Please look out for further updates. pic.twitter.com/u23gmGRi8m— Tyne and Wear Metro (@My_Metro) October 5, 2021
WWT Washington Wildlife Centre has been forced to close to visitors for the rest of the day "due to the severe weather and flooding on site" and it is now assessing the damage.
It posted a picture on its Facebook page showing rainwater flowing past its otter enclosure and confirmed the animals were safe.
