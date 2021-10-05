Newcastle flooding hits Metro system and roads
Flooding has caused major disruption on the Tyne and Wear Metro system with a number of services suspended and passengers advised to delay travel.
Operator Nexus said heavy rain had affected the system and asked customers to check online for details.
Hilton Castle Primary School has also been evacuated because of flooding.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said "a high number" of emergency calls had been received due to heavy rainfall.
It has also advised people not to call 999 for minor incidences such as drain blockages.
Metro trains are not running between Haymarket and South Gosforth and Jarrow and South Shields, and other routes have been impacted.
Tickets are being accepted on some local bus services.
