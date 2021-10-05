Pam Smith named Newcastle City Council's new chief executive
Newcastle City Council has announced its new chief executive.
Pam Smith was named as the preferred candidate, although councillors have to formally approve the decision later.
Mrs Smith, who will join from Stockport Council in Greater Manchester, will replace Pat Ritchie and will be paid between £172,753 and £188,948.
Labour council leader Nick Forbes said she had a "clear passion for Newcastle" and would help deliver plans to make the city carbon neutral by 2030.
Mrs Smith, who has worked as chief executive at Stockport since 2017, said she was "really proud to have been given this opportunity".
"Newcastle is a city with an incredibly rich history, a proud community and enormous potential, and I can't wait to get started," she said.
"I'm excited to be a part of Newcastle's future and I'm looking forward to helping the city build back strongly from the pandemic so it can look ahead with optimism."
Mr Forbes described the outgoing chief executive as having "served with enormous integrity and resolve" since her appointment in 2013.
Ms Ritchie announced this summer she would be stepping down from her post after being in charge for eight-and-a-half years.
She had planned to leave last year but stayed on to guide the city through the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Scot is due to leave the civic centre on 15 October, though her replacement is not expected to take over until January.
