Boy, 15, charged with murder after petrol station assault
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man attacked on a petrol station forecourt.
Thomas Mallaby, 40, was assaulted at the garage on Morrison Road in Annfield Plain, County Durham, in the early hours of Sunday, 26 September.
He died at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary on Tuesday afternoon.
The teenager has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court later.
Durham Police said it was "not connected in any way" to recent problems with fuel deliveries.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.