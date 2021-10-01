Gateshead 5G mast arsonist had severe mental health issues
A man who set fire to a 5G mast causing £100,000 of damage was suffering from "severe mental health problems", a judge said.
The fire was started at a BT mast in Gateshead early on 21 June.
David Patterson, who admitted arson, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the 41-year-old of Felling had been responding well to treatment.
Judge Sarah Mallett described how Patterson had climbed into a compound and set light to the BT mast which was on the roof of Wardley Garage.
"In summary, you thought it was necessary to destroy the mast to protect others," she said.
"That was a product of your mental ill health at the time."
Tin can bunker
Video footage showed the mast well alight, with smoke billowing from it.
The judge said the defendant had been prescribed anti-psychotic drugs but had stopped taking them and suffered a "psychotic episode".
She said that he was arrested at the scene, after calling police and firefighters, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The court heard how the risk Patterson posed was reduced now he was taking his medication.
"It's plain you are committed to doing that," the judge added.
An earlier hearing heard how the defendant became so paranoid about the effects of the mast he built a tin can bunker in his house and covered himself in foil.
The judge was told that Patterson was not in a position to pay compensation to BT.
