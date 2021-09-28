Durham University students claim culture of apathy over bullying
Students at Durham claim a "culture of apathy" towards bullying and harassment exists at the university.
An open letter, signed by 100 students and alumni, called for issues to be tackled immediately or students would "not feel their safety is valued".
It comes after reports a college principal was allowed to remain despite allegations of reducing colleagues to tears and making sexist remarks.
The university said it condemned bullying, harassment and misogyny.
The letter, which has also been signed by the presidents and vice-presidents of colleges and societies, said: "When complaints are upheld and action is not taken, or is delayed to the point of being ineffective, members of our community no longer trust that the leaders of the university value their safety.
"Protecting staff and students should be the priority, and allowing abuses of power, bullying or harassment to continue is unacceptable.
"If there is a continued procedural failure in these situations we can only conclude that Durham University is not serious about protecting its staff and students.
"Durham University's current culture of apathy towards bullying and harassment must be tackled immediately so that members of our community are able to work and study safely."
'Measures taken'
A university spokeswoman said: "We condemn any incidents of bullying, harassment or misogyny in the strongest possible terms and will take action in line with our published policies.
"We are always open to hearing directly from students or staff regarding concerns or suggestions and would welcome the opportunity to meet the organisers of the open letter to understand their experiences as well as the evidence.
"We have recently taken measures to promote openness and transparency on student conduct cases through publicly communicating outcomes and we are working with students to rebuild confidence that we will listen, investigate promptly and take decisive action."
