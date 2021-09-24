Gateshead traffic chaos sees road changes brought in
- Published
Changes will be made to the road layout in central Gateshead after traffic chaos saw drivers gridlocked for several hours.
Drivers were jammed on Friday and Saturday last week with the borough council admitting congestion was "on a scale not seen previously".
It launched an investigation as "a matter of urgency".
It has now announced it is implementing changes around Trinity Square car park while inquiries continue.
All traffic exiting the car park will need to turn left and use Nelson Street and the West Central Route, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
There will be no longer be access for through traffic along Lambton Street from east to west.
The council believes the changes will simplify traffic movements and enable the signals at the exit of Trinity Square to be shut off, avoiding the lengthy delays seen last week.
Council to 'refine approach'
Additional yellow warning signs will be positioned at the Oakwellgate roundabout and on the approaches, as well as on Askew Road, west of the junction with the A184 West Central Route.
Some drivers caught in last week's jams blamed traffic changes introduced by the local authority last year near the approach to the Tyne Bridge, which sees cars no longer allowed to use part of Askew Road.
Marc Morley, service director for highways and waste, said the council was trying to "shift the balance away" from people using cars in order tackle climate change and improve air quality.
He added: "We have made significant changes to our town centre road network to help address those issues and will continue to refine our approach."
