North Shields post-war life memories sought for revamp
Memories of North Shields' past are being sought as part of plans to bring key heritage buildings in the town back to life.
Volunteers want to hear from people who worked in Northumberland Square and Howard Street in the 1940s, 50s or 60s.
It is part of the revitalisation of empty buildings from the 1960s and 70s which they said were "unsympathetic" to the "historic setting".
Stories will become part of a digital archive of life in North Tyneside.
Dr Kath Smith, Remembering the Past lead volunteer and trustee, said: "The post-war period was a time when North Shields was really busy, with a thriving fishing industry and shipbuilding presence which supported a huge range of local businesses and commercial services located in and around Howard Street.
"We know that lots of people will have memories of working in the town at this time so, whether you went into a clerical role after learning shorthand and typing at Lambert's Commercial School on Saville Street... we'd love to hear from you.
"What local people haven't had the chance to do is celebrate all of these memories and see them added to the social and cultural history of the town, and now we're appealing for people's help to make this happen."
North Tyneside Council was awarded £900,000 from Historic England through the High Street Heritage Action Zone project for the four-year revamp.
