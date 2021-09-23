Northumberland red squirrel sighting increase is 'brilliant news'
- Published
A study of red squirrel numbers in Northumberland suggests numbers are actually increasing despite the threat from greys.
Dozens of volunteers spent three months combing dozens of woodlands for signs of both reds and greys.
They found an increase of almost 20% in the number of sites they were spotted.
The native red squirrel population has long been under threat from greys, which carry a virus harmful to themselves, but fatal to reds.
Heinz Traut, from Red Squirrels Northern England, run by Northumberland Wildlife Trust, described the rise in red squirrel sightings as "brilliant news".
In some strongholds, such as Kielder and Harwood forests, numbers were even higher, he said.
"I believe that is part of the natural defence that conifers present as well as the efforts that volunteers have invested in those areas.
"It's really important we keep an eye on red squirrels here and make sure more greys don't come into the area.
"We've been pretty successful at it recently, there have been two or three greys that have arrived this year, and they have been promptly removed."
Speaking about red squirrels, he added: "They're just such a charismatic species with a personality unlike any other animal.
"They are quite comical to watch, energetic, cheeky, amazing creatures."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.