Festival of Rescue sees firefighters showcase skills
- Published
More than 300 firefighters from around the UK are putting their skills to the test during a mass exercise on the banks of the River Tyne.
The Festival of Rescue has attracted hundreds of spectators to the Newcastle and Gateshead quaysides.
Teams are taking part in challenges designed to showcase the expertise they bring to bear on everyday situations.
These include rope and water rescues, trauma care, and cutting people out of damaged vehicles.
Covid vaccinations are also on offer as part of the event, with no need to book ahead.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service described it as an exciting event for spectators, and while the "gore may not be real the situations are".
Deputy chief fire officer Peter Heath added: "The past 16 months has been challenging for the emergency services as we've been working tirelessly on the frontline during the pandemic by continuing to keep people safe from harm.
"The Festival of Rescue is a wonderful way for colleagues to gather and unite at the same time as showcasing some of the finest skills and techniques the service has to offer.
"I would hope it will also fill the observers with a sense of pride that these brave men and women apply these vital skills on a daily basis to help save people's lives in some of the most gruelling conditions imaginable."