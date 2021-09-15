Durham blaze: Fire crews sent to Milburngate development
A fire is being tackled at the site of a new retail, leisure, office and housing development in Durham.
Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said five crews had been sent to Milburngate on the city centre's riverside.
A representative for the developer, construction firm Tolent, said there were no further details about what had happened.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
