Durham blaze: Fire crews sent to Milburngate development
- Published
A large fire is being tackled at the site of a new retail, leisure, office and housing development in Durham.
Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said eight crews had been sent to Milburngate on the city centre's riverside.
The fire service confirmed there had not been an explosion.
One person has been treated for smoke inhalation and people living nearby are being asked to close their windows and doors, a spokesperson said.
A representative for the developer, construction firm Tolent, said there were no further details about what had happened.
Surrounding roads, Milburngate Bridge, Framwellgate and Crossgate Peth have been closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.