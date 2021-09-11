BBC News

Great North Run 2021 weekend under way on Tyneside

image source, NNP
image captionThe Junior event got under way shortly before 09:00 BST

Thousands of youngsters laced up their trainers on Newcastle and Gateshead quaysides for the start of the Great North Run weekend.

More than 5,000 took part in the Mini and Junior events, which returned after last year's programme was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The events were the build-up to Sunday's Great North Run.

That will see about 57,000 people take on a half-marathon starting and finishing in Newcastle.

The Junior run saw nine to 16-year-olds complete a 1.5-mile (2.5-km) route, while Mini participants aged three to eight made their way along a 0.9-mile (1.5km) course.

image source, NNP
image captionThe Tyne Bridge provided a notable backdrop for the events
image source, NNP
image captionYoung runners crossed the Swing Bridge as they made their way from Newcastle Quayside to Gateshead Quays
image source, NNP
image captionThe events for youngsters act as a build-up to Sunday's Great North Run
image source, NNP
image captionParticipants in the events were awarded medals
image source, NNP
image captionThe events saw thousands of people flock to the Quayside area
image source, NNP
image captionAs with Sunday's half-marathon, the Junior event featured keen athletes and fun-runners
image source, NNP
image captionParticipants were all smiles as they reached the finish line

