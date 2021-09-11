BBC News

Great North Run 2021 weekend under way on Tyneside

image source, NNP
image captionThe Junior event got under way shortly before 09:00 BST

Thousands of youngsters have laced up their trainers on Newcastle and Gateshead quaysides for the start of the Great North Run weekend.

More than 5,000 are taking part in the Mini and Junior events, which are returning after last year's programme was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The events are the build-up to Sunday's Great North Run.

That will see about 57,000 people take on a half-marathon.

The Junior run sees nine to 16-year-olds complete a 1.5-mile (2.5-km) route, while Mini participants aged three to eight make their way along a 0.9-mile (1.5km) course.

image source, NNP
image captionThe Tyne Bridge provides a notable backdrop for the events
image source, NNP
image captionYoung runners cross the Swing Bridge as they make their way from Newcastle Quayside to Gateshead Quays
image source, NNP
image captionThe events for youngsters act as a build-up to Sunday's Great North Run
image source, NNP
image captionParticipants in the events are awarded medals
image source, NNP
image captionThe events see thousands of people flock to the Quayside area
image source, NNP
image captionAs with Sunday's half-marathon, the Junior event features keen athletes and fun-runners
image source, NNP
image captionParticipants are all smiles as they reach the finish line

